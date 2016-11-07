Connecting the communities of rural Alaska

Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published November 7, 2016 at 5:13 PM AKST

A new book by former public radio GM for KOTZ and KSKA, Dr. Alex Hills, tells the story of the early days of telecommunications in rural Alaska, what it took to connect the villages and who was doing the work. The book is called Finding Alaska’s Village: And Connecting Them and author Alex Hills will be on hand to discuss it.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Dr. Alex Hills - former public broadcasting GM and author

  • Nellie Moore - KOTZ radio veteran

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
