The race for U.S. Senate: Lisa Murkowski

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published October 28, 2016 at 9:00 PM AKDT

Lisa Murkowski has been one of Alaska’s U.S. Senators since she was appointed to the position in 2002. She’s a veteran of both state and national politics and is running for retention for the third time. She will be the final candidate on Talk of Alaska for this election cycle.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Lisa Murkowski - Republican candidate for U.S. Senate

  • Statewide callers

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

