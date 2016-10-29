The race for U.S. Senate: Lisa Murkowski

Lisa Murkowski has been one of Alaska’s U.S. Senators since she was appointed to the position in 2002. She’s a veteran of both state and national politics and is running for retention for the third time. She will be the final candidate on Talk of Alaska for this election cycle.

Listen Now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





Lisa Murkowski - Republican candidate for U.S. Senate

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Statewide callers

Participate:





Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.