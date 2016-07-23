Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Governor and gridlock

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published July 22, 2016 at 9:00 PM AKDT
Gov. Bill Walker talks with reporters in his temporary offices in Juneau. He had just called the legislature back for a fifth special session. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau)
Governor Walker’s plans for overhauling the system of funding state government has met with resistance from lawmakers and the public. Lawmakers are unhappy with his vetoes and cuts to the PFD but they haven’t mustered an override and they haven’t passed a fiscal plan. What can possibly break the divide between the Governor’s plans and the desires of lawmakers and the public?

Listen Now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Alaska Governor - Bill Walker

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 26, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
