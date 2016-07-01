The ripple effect of losing oil jobs

The loss of high paying oil industry jobs has economic impacts that ripple throughout the state’s economy. From industry support service jobs to engineering firms and even the local coffee shop, further job losses are not only possible, but likely. How are Alaskans dealing with these cuts and how much might industry job loss affect the broader economy?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





Rachel Waldholz - Alaska’s Energy Desk reporter

Alaska’s Energy Desk reporter Neal Fried - State labor economist

State labor economist Statewide callers

