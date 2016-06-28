Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Native names in modern culture

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published June 27, 2016 at 11:21 PM AKDT

Words have power. Recently the federal government quit using certain words to describe ethnic groups. Words like Eskimo and Aleut. Young Alaska Native people are increasingly using their Native names on social media and professionally. There's also a push by some to return to the original Native descriptors for places and landmarks.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Jenny Canfield - KTOO reporter/producer of a series on Indigenous names (in KTOO studio)

  • Paul Ontooguk - Director of UAA college of Education

  • Cordelia Kellie - Alaska Native blogger

  • Aaron Leggett - Special Exhibits Curator for the Anchorage Musuem

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 28, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
