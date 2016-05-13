Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
What can be done about Alaska's derelict vessels?

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published May 13, 2016 at 4:00 PM AKDT

What happens when a ship runs aground or sinks in Alaska and the owner abandons it? The state is potentially on the hook for what can be a huge expense. Derelict vessels are a big problem in Alaska. State, federal and environmental organizations work together to try to get these hazards out of our waterways but it's difficult and dangerous.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Jusdi McDonald, Department of Natural Resources

  • Steve Russell, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, spill prevention/response

  • Pete Williams, Bethel Harbor Master

  • Rachel Lord, Clean Water Program Director at Cook Inletkeeper

  • Statewide callers

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 17, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
