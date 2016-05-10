Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Made of Salmon: Alaska Stories from The Salmon Project

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published May 10, 2016 at 3:30 PM AKDT

"Made of Salmon" book cover. (Image from the Salmon Project)
Alaskans have strong, wide-ranging opinions on just about any topic, but one thing most agree on is a love of the state’s most iconic fish - salmon! A new book brings the stories of 50 Alaska writers together to celebrate what many will be doing this summer-casting nets and lines, hoping for a good story and a great meal.

Listen now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Willie Hensley, writer

  • Julia O’Malley, writer

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 10, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
