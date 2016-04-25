Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Supporting families on both sides of foster care

Alaska Public Media | By Anne Hillman
Published April 25, 2016 at 7:42 PM AKDT
Rebecca Billings with her son Samuel during a family visitation at Beacon Hill. (Photo by Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage)
Foster care doesn't just impact kids. It changes the lives of entire families -- and foster families. So how do we support both those who lose their children and those who take them in? We'll talk about supporting the foster care system on the next Talk of Alaska statewide.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:


  • Paul Cornils, from Alaska Youth and Family Network

  • Aileen McInnis, from Alaska Center for Resource Families

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 26, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

