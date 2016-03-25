Budgetary activism in solving Alaska's fiscal woes
Alaskans are getting involved in the state budget process in big and small ways. On the next Talk of Alaska our guests are representatives of three groups who are offering ideas for how they want state leaders to handle the fiscal crisis.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Helvi Sandvik, Alaska’s Future
- Drew Cason, Our Alaska
- Diane Kaplan, Plan4Alaska
- Statewide callers
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 29, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
