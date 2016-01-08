Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's causing Alaska's sea bird die-off?

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published January 8, 2016 at 4:00 PM AKST

Sea birds are having a tough time in Alaska. Thousands of dead murres have been washing up on beaches in coastal communities and even found inland. biologists are working to pinpoint what's causing this massive die off. Is it El Nino? The warm water blob? Or something else entirely?

Fish & Wildlife Migratory Bird Hotline:
1-866-527-3358
ak_mbm@fws.gov

Listen now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Rob Kaler, biologist, Fish & Wildlife Service

  • David Irons, retired biologist, Fish & Wildlife Service

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by emailRSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend