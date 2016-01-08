What's causing Alaska's sea bird die-off?
Sea birds are having a tough time in Alaska. Thousands of dead murres have been washing up on beaches in coastal communities and even found inland. biologists are working to pinpoint what's causing this massive die off. Is it El Nino? The warm water blob? Or something else entirely?
Fish & Wildlife Migratory Bird Hotline:
1-866-527-3358
ak_mbm@fws.gov
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Rob Kaler, biologist, Fish & Wildlife Service
- David Irons, retired biologist, Fish & Wildlife Service
- Statewide callers
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
