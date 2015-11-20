Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Winter food security

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published November 20, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKST

A lot of Americans would welcome a forecast for a mild winter, but in Alaska a lack of snow and ice can mean hardship for those in rural communities who depend on cold for traveling and hunting. What happens when the land of ice and snow isn't so frosty?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Carolina Behe, ICC

  • Jim Dau, caribou biologist

  • Cyrus Harris, Maniilaq Traditional food program

Participate:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
