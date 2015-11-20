Winter food security
A lot of Americans would welcome a forecast for a mild winter, but in Alaska a lack of snow and ice can mean hardship for those in rural communities who depend on cold for traveling and hunting. What happens when the land of ice and snow isn't so frosty?
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Carolina Behe, ICC
- Jim Dau, caribou biologist
- Cyrus Harris, Maniilaq Traditional food program
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
