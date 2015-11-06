Alaska’s employment outlook
For decades people came to Alaska for good paying jobs, but what's the outlook now for the future of our labor economy? With declining oil revenue, what will a great job in Alaska look like 10 years from now? How does this current downturn compare to past financial trouble?
The Alaska Economic Trends wages report is available online.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Heidi Drygas, Labor Commissioner
- Neal Fried, state economist
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
