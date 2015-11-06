Alaska’s employment outlook

For decades people came to Alaska for good paying jobs, but what's the outlook now for the future of our labor economy? With declining oil revenue, what will a great job in Alaska look like 10 years from now? How does this current downturn compare to past financial trouble?

The Alaska Economic Trends wages report is available online.

Listen Now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





Heidi Drygas, Labor Commissioner

Labor Commissioner Neal Fried, state economist

Participate:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE