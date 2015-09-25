Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Justice reform and Alaska's swelling prison population

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published September 25, 2015 at 4:07 PM AKDT
Image in the public domain; accessed via Wikimedia Commons, Sept. 14, 2015.
Alaska's prison population has grown by 27 percent in the last decade. Without reforms to our justice programs, the state's prison population could exceed capacity within 2 years. What are the best ideas for keeping people off the path to incarceration and reduce recidivism while maintaining public safety?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media.
