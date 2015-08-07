Wild food and its role in Alaska culture
Berry picking, salmon fishing and preparations for fall hunting are in full swing and Alaskans are putting up food for winter. Whether canned, dried, fermented or smoked - wild foods go hand in hand with the culture and traditions of the north.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUEST:
- Suanne Unger, author, Qaqamiigux: Traditional Foods and Recipes from the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands
- Leslie Shallcross, UAF Cooperative Extension
- Julia O'Malley, journalist and Alaska foodie
- UAF Cooperative Extension Office (with information on food preservation safety)
- National Center for Home Food Preservation - an info-depot on all things related to food safety
Tuesday, August 11, 2015
