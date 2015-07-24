Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska's budget woes and the effects on public safety

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published July 24, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Budget cuts are creating stress for communities trying to keep their citizens safe with fewer dollars for law enforcement. In a state with staggering statistics for violence and sexual assault, how can municipalities, cities, and villages keep the peace amid jail closures, fewer troopers and local police.

Download Audio

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUEST:


  • James Cockrell, director, Alaska State Troopers

  • Ethan Berkowitz, mayor, Municipality of Anchorage

  • Captain Andrew Merrill, Alaska State Troopers

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 28, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
