Alaska's budget woes and the effects on public safety
Budget cuts are creating stress for communities trying to keep their citizens safe with fewer dollars for law enforcement. In a state with staggering statistics for violence and sexual assault, how can municipalities, cities, and villages keep the peace amid jail closures, fewer troopers and local police.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUEST:
- James Cockrell, director, Alaska State Troopers
- Ethan Berkowitz, mayor, Municipality of Anchorage
- Captain Andrew Merrill, Alaska State Troopers
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 28, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
