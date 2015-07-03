Polar Bear Recovery Plan

New reports are painting a grim picture for the future of polar bears. Studies looking at climate change impacts clarify that without ice, polar bears will have difficulty surviving. Polar bears in Alaska are particularly vulnerable and at risk of disappearing. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have just released a polar bear conservation management plan that identifies arctic warming as the largest threat to the bear’s survival.

Listen now:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





Todd Atwood , research wildlife biologist, USGS lead on Polar Bear Recovery Team

, research wildlife biologist, USGS lead on Polar Bear Recovery Team Jenifer Kohout , U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regional program manager and co-chair of the Polar Bear Recovery Team

, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regional program manager and co-chair of the Polar Bear Recovery Team Eric Regehr, wildlife biologist, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

wildlife biologist, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Margaret Williams, director, World Wildlife Fund's arctic program

director, World Wildlife Fund's arctic program Callers statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 7, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE