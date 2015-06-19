Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Running Alaska's Mount Marathon Race

Alaska Public Media | By Annie Feidt
Published June 19, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKDT
Holly Brooks hugs fellow competitor Charlotte Edmondson before the 2014 Mount Marathon race. (Photo by Alexandra Guitierrez, APRN - Seward)
The Mount Marathon race in Seward is the Super Bowl of Alaskan sports. Each July 4th, racers charge up Mount Marathon - a climb of more than 3,000 feet, and then descend in a matter of minutes in a burst of speed that can look like a controlled fall. A new documentary tells the story of the race through the perspective of several Mount Marathon legends.

HOST: Annie Feidt

  • Max Romey, filmmaker

  • Holly Brooks, two-time Mount Marathon champion

  • Najeeby Quinn, elite Mount Marathon racer

  • Callers statewide

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 16, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

