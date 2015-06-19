Running Alaska's Mount Marathon Race

The Mount Marathon race in Seward is the Super Bowl of Alaskan sports. Each July 4th, racers charge up Mount Marathon - a climb of more than 3,000 feet, and then descend in a matter of minutes in a burst of speed that can look like a controlled fall. A new documentary tells the story of the race through the perspective of several Mount Marathon legends.

Annie Feidt

Max Romey, filmmaker

filmmaker Holly Brooks, two-time Mount Marathon champion

two-time Mount Marathon champion Najeeby Quinn, elite Mount Marathon racer

elite Mount Marathon racer Callers statewide

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 16, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

