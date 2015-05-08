Legislative gridlock

The state is in a serious revenue shortfall. But lawmakers are far from agreement about how to address it. What's driving the stalemate? What can be done to bring all sides together to get the work done? The 90 day session is over, the special session is on and little has been accomplished to address the deficit.

Download Audio

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





Christopher Clark, political analyst

political analyst Alexandra Gutierrez, Juneau reporter, APRN

Juneau reporter, APRN Callers statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 12, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE