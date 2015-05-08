Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Legislative gridlock

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published May 8, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKDT

The state is in a serious revenue shortfall. But lawmakers are far from agreement about how to address it. What's driving the stalemate? What can be done to bring all sides together to get the work done? The 90 day session is over, the special session is on and little has been accomplished to address the deficit.

Download Audio

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Christopher Clark, political analyst

  • Alexandra Gutierrez, Juneau reporter, APRN

  • Callers statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 12, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
