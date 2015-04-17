Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Land Into Trust And The Future Of Tribal Sovereignty In Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published April 17, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Alaska tribes can now ask the Interior Secretary to take land into trust, a legal designation called Indian Country. What would this mean for the future of tribal sovereignty? How would Indian Country status affect Alaska Native Corporations and the relationship between tribes and the state?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Mark Trahant, Atwood Chair for Journalism, University of Alaska Anchorage

  • Callers statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 21, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
