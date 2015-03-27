Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska's Housing Issues

Alaska Public Media | By Anne Hillman
Published March 27, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Only 10 percent percent of the people in Alaska who experience homelessness are chronically homeless. Families and individuals often become homeless because they lost their jobs or the cost of housing is too high. So what can we do about it?

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 31, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

