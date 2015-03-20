Medicaid Expansion And The State Budget

State leaders need to cut the budget without hurting the economy and find new sources of revenue. In a time of fiscal deficit, what do lawmakers think of Medicaid expansion and other ideas that impact the budget? What will it take to stabilize Alaska's financial future?

Download Audio

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





Senator Berta Gardner, minority leader

minority leader Representative Steve Thompson, House finance co-chair

House finance co-chair Callers statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 24, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE