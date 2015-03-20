Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Medicaid Expansion And The State Budget

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published March 20, 2015 at 5:00 PM AKDT

State leaders need to cut the budget without hurting the economy and find new sources of revenue. In a time of fiscal deficit, what do lawmakers think of Medicaid expansion and other ideas that impact the budget?  What will it take to stabilize Alaska's financial future?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Senator Berta Gardner, minority leader

  • Representative Steve Thompson, House finance co-chair

  • Callers statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 24, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
