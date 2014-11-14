The Anchorage International Film Festival
In the dead of winter, film makers from far distant lands come to Alaska because we have a festival. It’s been around for 13 years, and it shows more motion pictures in a week than it is possible for any one human being to see. A look ahead at the program for this year’s Anchorage International Film Festival is just ahead on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Jim Parker, Director of Film Programs, Anchorage International Film Festival
- Laura Moscatello, Festival Director
- Callers Statewide
