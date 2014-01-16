Alaska News Nightly: January 15, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

Listen Now EPA Releases Watershed Assessment For Bristol BayBy Mike Mason, KDLG - Dillingham A government report indicates a large-scale copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region could have devastating effects on the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery.

Mixed Reaction To EPA AssessmentBy Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham There was mixed reaction to the EPA’s release of its Bristol Bay watershed study. KDLG’s Dave Bendinger has more. Begich Introduces Izembek Road BillBy Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington DC

U.S. Senator Mark Begich today introduced a bill to allow a road from King Cove to Cold Bay, just weeks after Interior Secretary Sally Jewell rejected the idea because it would run through a wildlife refuge. Begich says he picked one of the options scrutinized in a recent environmental assessment.

State Releases Terms Of Pipeline DealBy Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN - Juneau Last week, Gov. Sean Parnell announced he was cutting a deal to make the state a partner in a large-diameter gasline. Now, the terms of the agreement with the North Slope producers and TransCanada have been released. State Selects North Slope Gas PartnerBy Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority has selected a business partner for development of a natural gas processing plant on the North Slope. At a meeting yesterday (Tuesday) the AIDEA board chose a group lead by MWH Americas to construct the plant that will liquefy gas for trucking to Fairbanks. KUAC’s Dan Bross reports.

“Irregularities” Found In State Crime Lab Drug SamplesBy Steve Heimel, APRN - Anchorage It looks as if somebody tampered with drug samples at the state crime laboratory in Anchorage. The state Troopers put out a short press release today saying that new equipment has shown small amounts of foreign materials in the so-called “reference” samples used to compare with and estimate evidence in drug cases.

$500 Tickets To Be Issued For Spice, Bath SaltsBy Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage Anchorage has a new law that fines people in possession of the designer drug spice. It’s the city’s second try at cracking down on the drug…after failed attempts with a narrow law that focused on contents that manufacturers change quickly. The Anchorage Assembly acted quickly Tuesday after hearing public testimony on the damage that spice has been doing.

New Study Shows Alaska Natives Are More Vulnerable To FluBy Emily Schwing, KUAC - Fairbanks Indigenous populations in Alaska and Australia are more vulnerable to flu. That’s according to a study published last week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. As KUAC’s Emily Schwing reports, scientists are using their finding to help native populations fight flu in the future.