Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Developing Alaska Writers

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published July 12, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKDT

There is a quiet collision going on between a fast-developing new crop of Alaska authors and the fast-changing world of publishing. Alaska has always had a place in the national imagination, but is that place changing?  Teachers of creative writing will be the guests on the next Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio

HOST: 

GUESTS: 


  • Sherry Simpson, author of “The Accidental Explorer”

  • JoAnn Mapson, author of “Blue Rodeo”

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 16, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
Talk of Alaska
Steve Heimel
sheimel (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8454 | About Steve
See stories by Steve Heimel