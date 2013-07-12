Developing Alaska Writers
There is a quiet collision going on between a fast-developing new crop of Alaska authors and the fast-changing world of publishing. Alaska has always had a place in the national imagination, but is that place changing? Teachers of creative writing will be the guests on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST:
- Steve Heimel, APRN
GUESTS:
- Sherry Simpson, author of “The Accidental Explorer”
- JoAnn Mapson, author of “Blue Rodeo”
- Callers Statewide
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send e-mail to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 16, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.