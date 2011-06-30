The Supreme Court and Student’s Rights
Tuesday, July 5 at 10:00am
The banner was not on school property, but the court said a principal at Juneau-Douglas High School had a right to tear it down. It said “Bong Hits for Jesus,” and the world’s television audience saw that banner because a student deliberately held it up while the torch for the Winter Olympics came to the capital city. What does this ruling mean for the rights of students?
At least one analyst thinks it means a lot.
- James C. Foster, Professor of Political Science, Oregon State University, author of “Bong Hits 4 Jesus: A Perfect Constitutional Storm in Alaska’s Capital"
