What happens when preventative health goes right | Line One

Published December 4, 2024 at 11:55 AM AKST
A nurse draws a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine from a vial at a city vaccine clinic at Tikahtnu Commons in Anchorage in Aug. 2021 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Earthquake-resistant buildings can protect us in a disaster, just like strong preventative health measures can keep our health systems resilient and our population healthy and well. When public health care is done right, it can seem like nothing has happened at all. On this Line One, host Dr. Anne Zink interviews Dr. Caitlin Rivers, author of "Crisis Averted: The Hidden Science of Fighting Outbreaks" about the power of prevention, and how to build a healthier future.

HOST: Dr. Anne Zink

GUEST:

  • Dr. Caitlin Rivers, PhD - Author of Crisis Averted: The Hidden Science of Fighting Outbreaks

