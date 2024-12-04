What happens when preventative health goes right | Line One
Earthquake-resistant buildings can protect us in a disaster, just like strong preventative health measures can keep our health systems resilient and our population healthy and well. When public health care is done right, it can seem like nothing has happened at all. On this Line One, host Dr. Anne Zink interviews Dr. Caitlin Rivers, author of "Crisis Averted: The Hidden Science of Fighting Outbreaks" about the power of prevention, and how to build a healthier future.
HOST: Dr. Anne Zink
GUEST:
- Dr. Caitlin Rivers, PhD - Author of Crisis Averted: The Hidden Science of Fighting Outbreaks
RESOURCES:
- Crisis Averted: The Hidden Science of Fighting Outbreaks | Penguin Random House
- Respiratory disease season | Line One
- Mountains Beyond Mountains: The Quest of Dr. Paul Farmer, a Man Who Would Cure the World
- Public Health on Call Podcast | Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
- Want People to Embrace Public Health? Make It More Like Weather Forecasting | NYT Opinion Piece by Dr. Rivers
