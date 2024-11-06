Respiratory disease season | Line One

Respiratory diseases like the flu or RSV are common during the Fall and Winter, but how do you know when your symptoms mean you should seek medical care? And what steps can you take to protect yourself from getting sick in the first place? What is different this fall and winter? And how and when do vaccines get approved anyway?
Host Dr. Anne Zink interviews Dr. Jay Butler, Associate Director for Infectious Disease at the CDC; Dr. Ellen Hodges, Chief Medical Officer at Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation; and Dr. Matthew Daley, Pediatrician, researcher and former member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), about respiratory disease season.
HOST: Dr. Anne Zink
GUESTS:
- Dr. Jay Butler – Associate Director for Infectious Disease, CDC
- Dr. Ellen Hodges – Chief Medical Officer, Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation
- Dr. Matt Daley – Pediatrician, researcher and national expert on vaccine confidence
RESOURCES:
Websites:
- Dr. Anne Zink’s favorite Alaska weekly update of respiratory viruses
- Pertussis in Alaska
- August 5th Public Health Alert Network for pertussis in Alaska
- CDC respiratory outlook overview
- Caitlin Rivers October Update
- Article about Dr. Daley’s work on the ACIP
Podcasts:
- This Podcast will Kill You: Whoop Here it is
- This Podcast will Kill You: What’s syncytial anyway?
- This Podcast will kill you: Influenza will kill you
Books:
“Crisis Averted” by Caitlin Rivers
“The Great Influenza” by John M. Barry
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
