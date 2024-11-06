Respiratory disease season | Line One

A syringe containing a vaccine for whooping cough in a waiting room at Alaska Family Care and Associates in Anchorage on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Respiratory diseases like the flu or RSV are common during the Fall and Winter, but how do you know when your symptoms mean you should seek medical care? And what steps can you take to protect yourself from getting sick in the first place? What is different this fall and winter? And how and when do vaccines get approved anyway?



Host Dr. Anne Zink interviews Dr. Jay Butler, Associate Director for Infectious Disease at the CDC; Dr. Ellen Hodges, Chief Medical Officer at Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation; and Dr. Matthew Daley, Pediatrician, researcher and former member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), about respiratory disease season.

HOST: Dr. Anne Zink

GUESTS:

Dr. Jay Butler – Associate Director for Infectious Disease, CDC

Associate Director for Infectious Disease, CDC Dr. Ellen Hodges – Chief Medical Officer, Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation

Chief Medical Officer, Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation Dr. Matt Daley – Pediatrician, researcher and national expert on vaccine confidence

RESOURCES:

Websites:

Podcasts:

Books:

“Crisis Averted” by Caitlin Rivers

“The Great Influenza” by John M. Barry

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Get updates on Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.



