Continue Celebrating 50 Years of KAKM: Three Night LIVE Festival of mystery, heartwarming drama, and Community | February 22, 26 & 28

Alaska Public Media invites you to continue the celebration of 50 years of KAKM with a special three-night TV Festival, airing February 22, 26, and 28. This curated lineup honors the British dramas, mysteries, and timeless storytelling that have made KAKM a cherished part of Alaskan homes for five decades.

Each night features live studio broadcasts with local hosts and volunteers supporting donor contributions. Viewer support ensures that high-quality public broadcasting continues to thrive in Alaska. As a thank-you, donors will have access to exclusive 50th anniversary swag and additional program-specific gifts—available only during this historic year.

📺 Festival Lineup

📅 Sunday, February 22, 2026



7 pm | All Creatures Great & Small: Season Finale

As the community gathers to celebrate the war’s end, personal struggles come to the surface—especially for Tristan, who must confront the lingering effects of his service—while family, friendship, and shared resilience carry everyone toward a hopeful new chapter.

8:30 pm | All Creatures Great & Small: Cheers to the Years

📅 Thursday, February 26, 2026







7 pm | Father Brown: The Cup of Calabria

In this twist-filled mystery, Father Brown joins forces with his old adversary Flambeau to recover a stolen sacred relic, only to find themselves drawn into a deadly web of betrayal, blackmail, and murder.



8 pm | Death in Paradise

When a star player is found shot dead inside a locked changing room during a local women’s football match, the team must unravel a web of secrets and rivalries to solve an apparently impossible murder.



9 pm | Midsomer Murders: Who Killed Cock Robin

DCI Barnaby investigates when a body discovered in a village well exposes a web of secrets, rivalries, and long-simmering tensions in the seemingly tranquil community of Newton Magna.



📅 Saturday, February 28, 2026



7 pm | The Manners of Downton Abbey

This engaging special explores the etiquette, traditions, and social rules that shaped life above and below stairs in the Edwardian era, revealing how faithfully the beloved drama recreates the customs of its time.



8:30 pm | More Manners of Downton Abbey

Give Back & Get Exclusive Swag

Support Alaska Public Media during the festival and receive limited-edition 50th anniversary thank-you gifts, created just for this special milestone.

Be part of the story. Be part of the celebration.

Let’s toast to 50 years of public service, storytelling, and community connection—and look ahead to the next chapter together. Tune in February 22, 26, and 28 starting at 7 p.m. on Alaska Public Media TV or stream it live HERE on our website or on the Alaska Public Media app.