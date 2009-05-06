Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Sullivan wins runoff election

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 6, 2009 at 10:39 AM AKDT
In yesterday's run-off election, Dan Sullivan handily defeated Eric Croft for Anchorage's top elected office. With all 119 precincts tallied, Sullivan received 28,866 votes for just over 57 percent. Croft collected 21,527 for just under 43 percent. The absentee and questioned ballots yet to be counted are too few to affect the election outcome. The Anchorage assembly is scheduled to certify the election on May 19th with the new mayor taking the oath of office on July 1st.
Elections
Kristin Spack
