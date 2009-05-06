Sullivan wins runoff election

In yesterday's run-off election, Dan Sullivan handily defeated Eric Croft for Anchorage's top elected office. With all 119 precincts tallied, Sullivan received 28,866 votes for just over 57 percent. Croft collected 21,527 for just under 43 percent. The absentee and questioned ballots yet to be counted are too few to affect the election outcome. The Anchorage assembly is scheduled to certify the election on May 19th with the new mayor taking the oath of office on July 1st.