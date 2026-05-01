4 ways to avoid injury as Alaska summer approaches

I turned 50 last year. And as if on cue, my physical complaints have been piling up.

I have nagging pain in my right hip, a dull ache in my left knee and don’t even get me started on my right shoulder.

It’s all very humbling.

So as I eyed the transition to more running, hiking and backpacking this summer, I realized I needed help.

Turns out, I'm not alone. The shift from Alaska's winter sports to summer activities is a genuine injury risk, even for people who stayed active all winter. Experts say a little preparation now can make a big difference.

1. Start strength training now — even just a little

Sarah Histand is a personal trainer in Anchorage who offers an online fitness class called Summer Strong , aimed specifically at the winter-to-summer activity transition. She said one reason the shift is so hard on Alaska bodies is that winter sports — skiing, wild ice skating — are mostly about gliding and sliding. They're relatively easy on the body. Summer sports involve a lot more impact.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Sarah Histand is a mental health-informed adventure fitness trainer in Anchorage.

The good news: it doesn’t take a lot of work to see results.

"Even just a couple sets of exercises, couple rounds of core work — a little bit of tending to these muscles that we're going to be using makes quite a big difference," Histand said.

In her workouts, Histand tries to replicate the movements you do outdoors, but in a more controlled environment — so you can build muscle memory without worrying about where your foot is landing on a rocky trail.

2. Ramp up gradually

Zuzana Rogers is a sports physical therapist who owns Runner's Edge Alaska. She sees a lot of patients with tendon strains this time of year — almost always from doing too much too quickly. Her rule of thumb: increase your activity level by no more than 10% per week.

"Everybody's body adapts if you give it a chance," Rogers said. "If the progression is slow and gradual, and you watch your symptoms the next day, you're going to be fine. If you jump into something heroic, you're going to be sore the next day — maybe injured."

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Zuzana Rogers is a sports physical therapist and owns the Runners Edge Alaska clinic in South Anchorage.

That slow progression is especially important when you're transitioning to running, one of the highest-impact summer sports. Rogers also said it’s important to only change one variable at a time. So if you’re starting to run on trails after only running pavement, don’t also increase your distance or start wearing a new pair of shoes.

3. Don't neglect your feet

Rogers said that in Alaska, our feet spend most of the winter locked inside bulky snow boots or stiff ski boots — and they basically need to wake up this time of year.

"We have a ton of muscles in the foot, in between the bones of the toes, and when they atrophy, they can't support or control what your foot is doing when it hits the ground," she said. "A lot of our rehabilitation actually focuses on foot strength."

4. Pay attention to small warning signs

Both Rogers and Histand recognize a particular Alaska phenomenon: the weather turns beautiful and suddenly you're hiking farther or running longer than you planned. They both recommend reining yourself in on those first few outings — and paying close attention to small cues that may be a signal from your body to take it easy.

"They're often quiet until they're loud," Histand said. "The skill is in trying to be present enough with your body to notice the micro sensations and respond before they get loud. Because if you do injure yourself early summer, you're kind of screwed."

I took that warning seriously. On a recent weeknight I willed myself off the couch and recruited my husband Dave to try one of Histand's favorite moves: the curtsey lunge.

Suddenly, I’m eyeing this summer with a lot more optimism. I just need to wake up my feet and keep doing those lunges.

This story is part of a new series at Alaska Public Media called Alaska Survival Kit , your guide to making the most out of life in the 49th state.

We want to hear from you: What other topics should our team tackle? Email news@alaskapublic.org.