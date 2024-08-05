Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 5, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published August 5, 2024 at 5:49 PM AKDT
Kachemak Bay
The view of mountains in Kachemak Bay State Park from the Homer Spit on Oct. 14, 2023.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Juneau residents brace for glacial-lake outburst flooding. Plus, a flight near Alaska's airspace indicates a growing partnership between Russia and China. And, Sitkans remember the life of Chuck Miller, a Tlingit culture bearer beloved by his community.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep in Homer
Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau
Ben Townsend in Nome
Meredith Redick in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
