Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 19, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published July 19, 2024 at 5:46 PM AKDT
Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case speaks to Assembly members on July 19, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska institutions face disruptions caused by a chaotic software update. Plus, arguments in a lawsuit over the Southeast Alaska king salmon troll fishery open in California. And, a group in Sitka starts construction on supportive housing for homeless residents.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Meg Duff in Dillingham
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend in Nome
Shelby Herbert in Petersburg
Meredith Redick in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
