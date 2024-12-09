Alaska House Republicans form 19-member minority caucus led by Mia Costello

Republicans in the Alaska House have formed a 19-member minority caucus and elected Rep.-elect Mia Costello, R-Anchorage, as their leader. The outgoing House speaker, Rep. Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, will serve as minority whip.

The caucus announced the news on Saturday.

Alaska voters elected 21 Republicans to the House, but two moderate Republicans joined independents and Democrats to form a bipartisan majority caucus in the chamber.

The organization of the 19-member minority means that, barring any changes, the Democrat-heavy bipartisan majority caucus will have no wiggle room on contentious votes — and the slim margin could prove challenging as the majority seeks to boost school funding and reform public employees’ retirement benefits.

Costello said in a news release that she was honored to lead the all-Republican minority. Costello spent four years in the state House and eight years in the state Senate ending in 2023. She will replace Republican Tom McKay, who did not seek reelection.

“I deeply appreciate the confidence my colleagues have placed in me and pledge to guide our efforts with focus, integrity, and resolve,” she said.

The caucus said it has three main priorities.

First on the list is “delivering affordable, reliable Alaska-sourced energy to secure a stable future.” Next is education: ensuring stable funding, school choice and measurable outcomes. And the last is “advocating for responsible budgets” to protect the Permanent Fund dividend and safeguard the state’s financial future.

Lawmakers convene for the first session of the 34th Alaska Legislature on Jan. 21.