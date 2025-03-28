Filipino American history and culture in Alaska | Alaska Insight

Filipino Americans are one of the largest resident demographics in Alaska with a long, rich history in our state. The fisheries industry brought many Filipino people here initially, but the history goes back much further. On this Alaska Insight, we discuss how Filipino culture and history contributes to the vibrant communities across the state.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Aurora Hovland - Former President, Filipino Community of Anchorage, Alaska

- Former President, Filipino Community of Anchorage, Alaska Mary Jo Skaggs - President, Filipino American Society of Fairbanks

