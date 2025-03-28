Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Filipino American history and culture in Alaska | Alaska Insight

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published March 28, 2025 at 4:09 PM AKDT
We discuss how Filipino culture and history contributes to the vibrant communities across the state.

Filipino Americans are one of the largest resident demographics in Alaska with a long, rich history in our state. The fisheries industry brought many Filipino people here initially, but the history goes back much further. On this Alaska Insight, we discuss how Filipino culture and history contributes to the vibrant communities across the state.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Aurora Hovland - Former President, Filipino Community of Anchorage, Alaska
  • Mary Jo Skaggs - President, Filipino American Society of Fairbanks

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
