Managing invasive species | Alaska Insight

Managing invasive species

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published February 21, 2025 at 4:53 PM AKST
We discuss invasive species and what is being done to curb their populations in Alaska.

Invasive species can disrupt or destroy habitat and food supplies for native animals and plants which can ripple out to affect others in the ecosystem. On this Alaska Insight, we talk with Tammy Davis, with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, and Daniel Smith, the biologist for the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak, about species of concern and what is being done to curb their populations.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Tammy Davis - Invasive Species Program Coordinator, Alaska Department of Fish and Game
  • Daniel Smith - Biologist, Sun'aq Tribe of Kodiak

