Managing invasive species | Alaska Insight

Invasive species can disrupt or destroy habitat and food supplies for native animals and plants which can ripple out to affect others in the ecosystem. On this Alaska Insight, we talk with Tammy Davis, with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, and Daniel Smith, the biologist for the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak, about species of concern and what is being done to curb their populations.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Tammy Davis - Invasive Species Program Coordinator, Alaska Department of Fish and Game

Daniel Smith - Biologist, Sun'aq Tribe of Kodiak

