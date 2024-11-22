The Outlook for Alaska's seafood industry | Alaska Insight

A convergence of factors are challenging Alaska fisheries. Climate change, fluctuations in market demand and foreign competition are all putting pressure on fishermen and processors.

On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Jeremy Woodrow, Executive Director of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, and Julie Decker, President of the Pacific Seafood Processors Association, to discuss the factors that have put pressure on the seafood industry, and what can be done to bring relief to the Alaskans who rely on it.

Related:

This Week's Headlines: