The Outlook for Alaska's seafood industry | Alaska Insight

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published November 22, 2024 at 3:05 PM AKST
Lori Townsend was joined by Jeremy Woodrow, Executive Director of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, and Julie Decker, President of the Pacific Seafood Processors Association, to discuss the current state of Alaska's seafood industry on Alaska Insight. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)
A convergence of factors are challenging Alaska fisheries. Climate change, fluctuations in market demand and foreign competition are all putting pressure on fishermen and processors.

On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Jeremy Woodrow, Executive Director of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, and Julie Decker, President of the Pacific Seafood Processors Association, to discuss the factors that have put pressure on the seafood industry, and what can be done to bring relief to the Alaskans who rely on it.

