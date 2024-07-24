The Outlook for commercial fisheries | Talk of Alaska

Alaska’s commercial fisheries have, for decades, been an international symbol of prosperity, abundance and healthy eating, providing a good living for generations of fishermen and their crews. But a combination of factors are endangering the economy of many coastal communities and transforming the lives of Alaskans who depend on commercial fishing. We discuss the future outlook for Alaska’s iconic fisheries on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Jeremy Woodrow – Executive Director, Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute
  • Tracy Welch – Executive Director, United Fishermen of Alaska
  • Julie Decker – President, Pacific Seafood Processors Association

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

