Engaging voters across diverse communities | Alaska Insight

Encouraging people to get to the polls is important for all Alaskans but campaign ads and get out the vote messages are often broad and fail to reach underserved communities. What’s the best way to educate Alaskans from the diverse neighborhoods and communities of Alaska?
On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Eugene Cho, owner and publisher of the Anchorage Korean News, and Lina Mariscal, editor and publisher of Anchorage’s bilingual newspaper, Sol de Medianoche, to discuss efforts to engage voters in Korean and Spanish-speaking communities.
- Engaging voters in underserved communities | Talk of Alaska
- Anchorage Korean News
- Sol de Medianoche
- Get Out the Native Vote
Engagement events before the election:
- Future Forward: Get Out to Vote Social hosted by NEXGEN
- Souls to the Polls - Early voting event hosted by Shiloh Baptist Church and the Alaska Black Caucus
- By Any Means Necessary, VOTE! - Community conversation about election issues hosted by the Alaska Black Caucus
