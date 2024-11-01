Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Engaging voters across diverse communities | Alaska Insight

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published November 1, 2024 at 4:41 PM AKDT
Lori Townsend was joined by Eugene Cho and Lina Mariscal to discuss engaging voters in Korean and Spanish-speaking communities (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)
Encouraging people to get to the polls is important for all Alaskans but campaign ads and get out the vote messages are often broad and fail to reach underserved communities. What’s the best way to educate Alaskans from the diverse neighborhoods and communities of Alaska?

On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Eugene Cho, owner and publisher of the Anchorage Korean News, and Lina Mariscal, editor and publisher of Anchorage’s bilingual newspaper, Sol de Medianoche, to discuss efforts to engage voters in Korean and Spanish-speaking communities.

Alaska Insight
