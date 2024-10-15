Engaging voters in underserved communities | Talk of Alaska

Glacier Valley polling location in the Mendenhall Mall in Juneau on Nov. 8, 2022. (Paige Sparks/KTOO)

Presidential elections typically draw a significant number of voters to the polls. This year a coalition of Alaska organizations is working to increase that number even more, especially in underserved communities. What does it take to boost voter turnout across the state, especially in communities where people aren’t as likely to vote, and what issues are bringing Alaskans to the polls? We discuss voter engagement on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Wesley Early

GUESTS:

Emily Leak-Michie – Director, Alaska Voter Hub

– Director, Alaska Voter Hub Michelle Sparck – Director of Strategic Initiatives, Get Out the Native Vote

– Director of Strategic Initiatives, Get Out the Native Vote Celeste Hodge Growden – President & CEO, Alaska Black Caucus

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.