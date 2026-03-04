Introducing: Alaska Survival Kit

Living in Alaska isn’t just about enduring the cold — it’s about figuring out how to make life work in a place that regularly throws wildlife, darkness and extreme weather at you. Whether you just arrived in Alaska or have lived here your whole life, there’s always something new to learn about surviving — and thriving — in the 49th state.

That’s why Alaska Public Media’s newsroom has launched a new project: Alaska Survival Kit. This is a practical, people-powered series built around one simple idea: Alaskans know how to live well up here, and they’re willing to share what they’ve learned.

Alaska Survival Kit is a collection of stories packed with hard-earned wisdom, clever hacks and lessons learned the hard way. These aren’t abstract how-tos or academic advice — they’re real strategies from real people. Think of the series as crowd-sourced survival skills for everyday Alaska life.

Each story focuses on specific, actionable tips for listeners and readers. How do you embrace winter if you hate the cold? What makes driving in icy conditions less terrifying? How do you deal with months of darkness — or find joy indoors when the weather keeps you home? From bike commuting through snow to throwing legendary potato parties, Alaska Survival Kit explores the smart, weird and wonderful ways people make life in Alaska easier, more joyful and more interesting.

In addion to reading Alaska Survival Kit stories here on our webiste, you can also catch them on KSKA FM (91.1 FM in Anchorage and 91.9 FM in Girdwood) and follow along on social media. The project is growing, too: We’re inviting reporters from across Alaska to contribute their own Survival Kit stories, because no one understands how to live here better than the people who already do.

Our newsroom would also love to hear from you. Alaska Survival Kit is built by Alaskans — and that includes you. Send your story ideas or survival tips to news@alaskapublic.org, and help shape what comes next.

