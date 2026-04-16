The Anchorage Weekender: NYO Games, Shred Fest and 5 more local events

1. NYO Games

Thursday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m., Alaska Airlines CenterWatch youth in grades 7 through 12 compete in events like the stick pull, wrist carry and high kick at the NYO Games , formerly known as Native Youth Olympics. Experience Alaska Native culture through competition and performances, as the young athletes defy gravity, ignore pain and go for the gold.

The event is free and open to the public.

2. Midnight Sun Theatre’s “Tick, Tick…Boom!”

Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Jerry Harper Studio (3700 Alumni Dr.)

Take a journey into the life of Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer Jonathan Larson. The autobiographical musical about the man behind “Rent” shows his difficult path to get his big break. “Tick, Tick…Boom!” promises 14 songs and 10 characters with three actors holding it all down.

General admission is $35. UAA and APU students, senior citizens and first responders get in for $20.

3. Alaska Krazy Kats Cat (and dog) Rescue adoption event

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m., PetSmart (601 Dimond Blvd.) Ask yourself, are you ready to find the love of your life ? If so, you might consider meeting a new furry feline friend this weekend. Join Alaska Krazy Kats Cat Rescue and help out a kitty in need. If you need something that projects love more than a cat, don’t worry, there will be dogs, too.

4. Skinny Raven Superhero Showdown

Saturday, 2 p.m., Chuck Albrecht Softball Park (4781 Elmore Rd.)

Dawn your cape, pull down your cowl and make sure you stretch before Skinny Raven’s Superhero Showdown race . There’s a 5K for the big heroes and a 1.3K for the little sidekicks. The whole family can enjoy games, a climbing wall, inflatables, face painting and more. Registered speedsters can also enjoy a post-race barbecueto refuel and get back to fighting crime.

Registration for the Superhero 5K is $47 and $32 for the Little Hero 1.3K.

5. Threads 2026 Fashion Show

Saturday, 6 p.m., Anchorage MuseumJoin the Anchorage Weavers and Spinners Guild this weekend to celebrate the work of handweavers and handspinners by experiencing unique pieces of work crafted by local artisans. The Threads 2026 Fashion Show will feature explanations on the materials used and techniques and skills required to make each garment. After the show you can enjoy snacks, socialize and explore the work of guest artist Scharine Kirchoff, who continues three generations of Ryukyu textile with her spinning, dying and weaving.

General admission is $15.

6. Kids Day at the Alaska Zoo

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Alaska ZooWhat's better than taking your young kids to the zoo? Getting them in for free. Kids 15 and under can go to the Alaska Zoo for free this Saturday , thanks to Global Credit Union. Alaska Olympians will be making an appearance and greeting visitors at the front gate. There will be a shuttle running between the zoo and the nearby Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church.

7. Arctic Valley Shred Fest

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (18800 Arctic Valley Rd.)

Strap in for this snowboard-only weekend of spring riding and competition at Shred Fest . Join Arctic Valley Ski Area and Blue and Gold Boardshop for a banked slalom, a hip jam and tons of prizes. Saturday features a final course prep and preview, the Legends of Alaska Hand-dug Pipe Event and an Alaska Snowboarders Hall of Fame announcement. Sunday will have the banked slalom race, a quarterpipe and hip jam and a one-footed uphill race. Registration is $20 and spectators are welcome.