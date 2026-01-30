Anchorage Assembly election to feature slate of 17 candidates
A total of 15 Anchorage residents are running for six seats on the Anchorage Assembly in the city’s April elections, after the Friday deadline to file.
Two seats on the Anchorage School Board are also up for election.
North Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant and Midtown’s Felix Rivera can’t run for reelection, after reaching their term limits of three consecutive three-year terms. One-term incumbent Eagle River-Chugiak Assembly member Scott Myers is not running for reelection.
The Assembly candidates are:
District 1 - North Anchorage - Seat B
- Nick Danger
- Sydney Scout
- Justin Millette
- Max Powers
District 2 - Eagle River/Chugiak - Seat C
- Donald Handeland
- Kyle Walker
District 3 - West Anchorage - Seat E
- Anna Brawley (incumbent)
- Brian Flynn
District 4 - Midtown Anchorage - Seat G
- Dave Donley
- Kim Winston
- Janice Park
District 5 - East Anchorage - Seat I
- George Martinez (incumbent)
- Cody Anderson
District 6 - South Anchorage, Girdwood, Turnagain Arm - Seat K
- Zac Johnson (incumbent)
- Bruce Vergason
- Janelle Anausuk Sharp
- John Stiegele
Term limits also mean school board seats held by Dave Donley and Andy Holleman are up for election. Anchorage School Board seats are at-large, so all Anchorage voters have the opportunity to vote on them.
The Anchorage School Board candidates are:
School Board - Seat C
- Alexander Rosales
- Rachel Blakeslee
School Board - Seat D
- Dustin Darden
- Paul McDonagh
- Sharon Gibbons
Anchorage’s municipal election is set for April 7.