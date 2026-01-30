Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Assembly election to feature slate of 17 candidates

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published January 30, 2026 at 5:43 PM AKST
An idle sorting machine at the Anchorage Election Center
Jeremy Hsieh
/
Alaska Public Media
This machine is used to sort envelopes containing completed ballots into color-coded bins from Anchorage's municipal elections. It was idle on March 13, 2023, the day before blank ballots were mailed out.

A total of 15 Anchorage residents are running for six seats on the Anchorage Assembly in the city’s April elections, after the Friday deadline to file.

Two seats on the Anchorage School Board are also up for election.

North Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant and Midtown’s Felix Rivera can’t run for reelection, after reaching their term limits of three consecutive three-year terms. One-term incumbent Eagle River-Chugiak Assembly member Scott Myers is not running for reelection.

The Assembly candidates are:

District 1 - North Anchorage - Seat B 

  • Nick Danger 
  • Sydney Scout
  • Justin Millette
  • Max Powers

District 2 - Eagle River/Chugiak - Seat C 

  • Donald Handeland
  • Kyle Walker

District 3 - West Anchorage - Seat E 

  • Anna Brawley (incumbent)
  • Brian Flynn

District 4 - Midtown Anchorage - Seat G 

  • Dave Donley
  • Kim Winston
  • Janice Park

District 5 - East Anchorage - Seat I 

  • George Martinez (incumbent)
  • Cody Anderson

District 6 - South Anchorage, Girdwood, Turnagain Arm - Seat K 

  • Zac Johnson (incumbent)
  • Bruce Vergason
  • Janelle Anausuk Sharp
  • John Stiegele

Term limits also mean school board seats held by Dave Donley and Andy Holleman are up for election. Anchorage School Board seats are at-large, so all Anchorage voters have the opportunity to vote on them.

The Anchorage School Board candidates are:

School Board - Seat C 

  • Alexander Rosales
  • Rachel Blakeslee

School Board - Seat D 

  • Dustin Darden
  • Paul McDonagh
  • Sharon Gibbons

Anchorage’s municipal election is set for April 7.
Anchorage
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
