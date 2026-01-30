Anchorage Assembly election to feature slate of 17 candidates

A total of 15 Anchorage residents are running for six seats on the Anchorage Assembly in the city’s April elections, after the Friday deadline to file.

Two seats on the Anchorage School Board are also up for election.

North Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant and Midtown’s Felix Rivera can’t run for reelection, after reaching their term limits of three consecutive three-year terms. One-term incumbent Eagle River-Chugiak Assembly member Scott Myers is not running for reelection.

The Assembly candidates are:

District 1 - North Anchorage - Seat B

Nick Danger

Sydney Scout

Justin Millette

Max Powers

District 2 - Eagle River/Chugiak - Seat C

Donald Handeland

Kyle Walker

District 3 - West Anchorage - Seat E

Anna Brawley (incumbent)

Brian Flynn

District 4 - Midtown Anchorage - Seat G

Dave Donley

Kim Winston

Janice Park

District 5 - East Anchorage - Seat I

George Martinez (incumbent)

Cody Anderson

District 6 - South Anchorage, Girdwood, Turnagain Arm - Seat K

Zac Johnson (incumbent)

Bruce Vergason

Janelle Anausuk Sharp

John Stiegele

Term limits also mean school board seats held by Dave Donley and Andy Holleman are up for election. Anchorage School Board seats are at-large, so all Anchorage voters have the opportunity to vote on them.

The Anchorage School Board candidates are:

School Board - Seat C

Alexander Rosales

Rachel Blakeslee

School Board - Seat D

Dustin Darden

Paul McDonagh

Sharon Gibbons

Anchorage’s municipal election is set for April 7.