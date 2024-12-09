Keeping Alaska Native traditions alive through stories and songs | Hometown, Alaska

By
Kim Sherry
-
Three Native Alaskan dancers jump in the air.
Ossie Kairaiuak (right) is a storyteller, artist, dancer and musician. He also performs as a member of Pamyua. (Courtesy of Pamyua)

Ossie Kairaiuak is a Yup’ik storyteller, artist, dancer and musician. He also performs as a member of the “Inuit soul music” group Pamyua. On this episode Ossie sits down with host, Kim Sherry, to discuss the generational importance of storytelling, learning life lessons through traditional tales and how these stories continue through the modern age.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Ossie Kairaiuak

LINKS:
Pamyua website
art.by.ossie Instagram
Ossie’s Custom Artworks Facebook

Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. Sheis an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated two children's books. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Sherry is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.

