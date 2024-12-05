Freezing rain closes Anchorage, some Mat-Su schools Thursday

A road light reflects off the Glenn Highway near Thunderbird Falls, seen in a state road camera image at 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (From Alaska DOTPF)

Much of Southcentral Alaska woke up to freezing rain Thursday, leading to slick roads and closing schools in Anchorage and parts of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

The Anchorage School District initially announced a two-hour delay Thursday morning, and then shifted to a remote learning day “due to deteriorating road conditions,” a statement said. Only Girdwood K-8 will have in-person learning Thursday, but no bus service. After-school activities and community rentals are also canceled.

The Mat-Su Borough School District also announced a remote learning day for Region 6 schools, including Su-Valley Jr./Sr. High School and Trapper Creek, Talkeetna and Willow Elementary Schools. The district said its notice was delayed by the rain’s arrival later than expected Thursday morning.

Alaska State Troopers said at about 7:30 a.m. that a serious collision had closed Knik-Goose Bay Road “for multiple hours” at Mile 15.5 near Gleason Lane. Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said responders were attempting to open one lane of the road to intermittent traffic.

Anchorage’s public city bus system, People Mover, has suspended its service Thursday morning “due to hazardous weather and road conditions,” its announcement says.

A winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service, in effect until 3 p.m. Thursday for Anchorage to the Matanuska Valley and areas west of Wasilla, calls for a light glaze to develop on roads.

“The best chance for steady freezing rain and development of a glaze of ice will be through the morning hours,” forecasters wrote. “Temperatures will warm above freezing Thursday afternoon and precipitation will become all rain before tapering off. Residential areas with residual snow cover will be most impacted by the freezing rain.”

Parts of the Kenai Peninsula were also under a special weather statement for freezing rain, including the Sterling Highway between Soldotna and Cooper Landing and the Seward Highway between Tern Lake and Turnagain Pass.

Meteorologist Michael Kutz said Thursday morning that the rain was falling as snow, but melting as it passed through bands of warm air moving across Southcentral Alaska.

“Here on the ground, because we’ve been sub-freezing for a while, everything now is turning to ice,” Kutz said. “It’s (a) widespread kind of condition across Southcentral — we will be seeing a little bit worse before it gets better.”

Overall, Anchorage can expect about a tenth of an inch of freezing rain Thursday.

“That’s more than enough for people to go ditch-diving,” Kutz said.

Anchorage police spokesperson Shelly Wozniak said that between midnight and about 8:30 a.m. Thursday dispatchers had received reports of 13 vehicles in distress as well as six accidents, two of them with injuries. Wozniak said roads in East and South Anchorage, as well as side streets, were particularly slick.

The forecast, Kutz said, calls for widespread freezing rain Thursday morning before a rise in temperatures that may offer some relief.

“We’re going to see more and more areas covered with some ice, and then it’s going to warm up later on this afternoon,” he said. “And we’re hoping it’ll be enough that basically help things change back over to at least wet roads.”

It wasn’t clear Thursday morning whether the freezing rain would remain a factor for the afternoon commute, but Kutz said the rain should taper off by the evening. Falling temperatures overnight Thursday mean some freezing rain is possible Friday morning, but the weekend should be too cold for more until Sunday afternoon.