The 2024 Anchorage International Film Festival | Talk of Alaska

By
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
-
The 2024 poster for the Anchorage International Film Festival. The Artwork features the iconic white raven.
The 2024 poster for the Anchorage International Film Festival (Courtesy Anchorage International Film Festival)

Alaska’s darkest season is a great time of year to see new movies and documentaries with family and friends. The Anchorage International Film Festival gets underway on Friday, December 6, and features a packed schedule of documentaries, short films, comedy, animation and discussions with filmmakers. It will be a week filled with creative and thoughtful content from both Alaska filmmakers and international selections. We hear from filmmakers and the festival directors on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Pat McGee – Filmmaker and Festival Director, Anchorage International Film Festival
  • Adam Linkenhelt – Filmmaker and Festival Director, Anchorage International Film Festival
  • Princess Daazhraii Johnson – Indigenous writer and filmmaker, former Creative Producer for Molly of Denali
  • Kelly Moneymaker – Indigenous Fairbanks-based musician, filmmaker, and creative media producer

RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 3, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.

Lori Townsend

Lori Townsend is the chief editor, senior vice president of journalism and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452. Read more about Lori here.

Previous articleSeaLife Center rescues injured otter in Seward
Next articleHow a hydroponic garden at Angoon’s high school is cultivating food sovereignty

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR