The 2024 Anchorage International Film Festival | Talk of Alaska

Alaska’s darkest season is a great time of year to see new movies and documentaries with family and friends. The Anchorage International Film Festival gets underway on Friday, December 6, and features a packed schedule of documentaries, short films, comedy, animation and discussions with filmmakers. It will be a week filled with creative and thoughtful content from both Alaska filmmakers and international selections. We hear from filmmakers and the festival directors on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Pat McGee – Filmmaker and Festival Director, Anchorage International Film Festival

– Filmmaker and Festival Director, Anchorage International Film Festival Adam Linkenhelt – Filmmaker and Festival Director, Anchorage International Film Festival

– Filmmaker and Festival Director, Anchorage International Film Festival Princess Daazhraii Johnson – Indigenous writer and filmmaker, former Creative Producer for Molly of Denali

– Indigenous writer and filmmaker, former Creative Producer for Molly of Denali Kelly Moneymaker – Indigenous Fairbanks-based musician, filmmaker, and creative media producer

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

