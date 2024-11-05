Regulating phone use in schools | Talk of Alaska

An iPhone. (Renee Gross/KBBI)

The harm that comes from too much cell phone time, especially for young people, has become much clearer in recent years. So much so that the U.S. Surgeon General is calling for warning labels on social media platforms, similar to the warnings on cigarettes and alcohol, because of what he calls a youth mental health crisis. Education leaders are grappling with how to keep kids focused during the school day while balancing logistics and safety concerns. Should cellphones be banned in school? If so, what should those bans look like? We discuss it on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Dr. Susan Beesley – Pediatric behavioral health expert at Mindful Growth Alaska

Pediatric behavioral health expert at Mindful Growth Alaska Dr. Luke Almon – Principal, South High School

Principal, South High School Kelly Lessens – Anchorage School Board Member working on a district-wide phone policy

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 5, 2024