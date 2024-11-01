Engaging voters across diverse communities | Alaska Insight

By
Madilyn Rose, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Encouraging people to get to the polls is important for all Alaskans but campaign ads and get out the vote messages are often broad and fail to reach underserved communities. What’s the best way to educate Alaskans from the diverse neighborhoods and communities of Alaska?

On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Eugene Cho, owner and publisher of the Anchorage Korean News, and Lina Mariscal, editor and publisher of Anchorage’s bilingual newspaper, Sol de Medianoche, to discuss efforts to engage voters in Korean and Spanish-speaking communities.

Related:

Engagement events before the election:

This Week’s Headlines:

Madi Rose

Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her atmrose@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Madilynhere.

Previous articleAnchorage School District officials propose closing 7 elementary schools
Next articleIn the final days before the election, Get Out the Native Vote works to break down barriers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR