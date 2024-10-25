Should Alaska keep ranked choice voting? | Alaska Insight

Madilyn Rose, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
The ranked choice voting and open primary system that Alaskans approved in 2020 was first used in the 2022 special election to fill the remainder of the late Don Young’s U.S. House seat. In the upcoming November election, Alaskans will vote to either reject or retain the system.

On this edition of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by former Lt. Gov. and State Sen. Loren Leman, who is a spokesperson for the Yes on 2 Campaign seeking to repeal the new system, and Juli Lucky, campaign manager for the No on 2 campaign seeking to keep it.

