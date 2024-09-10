Vaccines for whooping cough and other diseases | Talk of Alaska

Spending more time indoors in fall and winter might be appealing and cozy, but it can also be an effective way for respiratory viruses to spread. Alaska has seen spikes in respiratory illness in recent weeks. What do you need to know about the latest viral variants, their treatment and the vaccines that can prevent infection or lessen severity if you do get sick? Alaska’s top medical experts join us to describe the latest science about viral disease, how to prevent it and answer your questions on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Joe McLaughlin – State Epidemiologist, Alaska Department of Health
  • Dr. Robert Lawrence – Chief Medical Officer, State of Alaska
  • Sarah Aho – Immunization Program Manager, Alaska Department of Health

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

