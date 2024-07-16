Celebrating disability pride in 2024 | Talk of Alaska

P14777-18 President Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act on the South Lawn of the White House. 26 July 1990 (Photo courtesy of George Bush Presidential Library and Museum)

Disability Pride Month is a time for celebration and reflection. Advocates take the month of July to recognize the progress that’s been made since the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990. And to reflect on how to further empower people with disabilities to shape the services they receive. We speak with disability advocates about their top priorities, and the celebrations ahead, on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Patrick Reinhart – Executive director, Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education

– Executive director, Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education Maggie Winston – Disability advocate, program director, Soldotna Independent Living Center

